Shirley (Keiper) Mack Tremko
2/28/1933 - 12/3/2019
Shirley (Keiper) Mack Tremko, age 86, of Tobyhanna and a West Scranton native, passed away Tuesday at Regional Hospital of Scranton, after an illness. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Mack, Sr., and her second husband, Raymond Tremko.
Born in Scranton on February 28, 1933, Shirley was the daughter of the late Vernon and Mildred (Grabowsky) Keiper. Of Roman Catholic faith, she was a longtime member of St. Ann's Church, Tobyhanna, before its closure.
Shirley loved and enjoyed her life. She enjoyed gardening, playing pinochle and above all, spending time with her family. Her granddaughters and great grandson were the light of her life. She was giving, generous and caring, and she'll certainly be forever missed by family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, caregiver and best bud, Claire Nidoh and husband John of Tobyhanna; her son, David Mack of Bradenton, Florida; her sister, Saundra Tigue, and her brother David Keiper, both of Tobyhanna; her granddaughters, Tara and Emily Mack; her great grandson, Bentley; and many nieces and nephews.
Her sons, Paul and Robert Mack, Jr; granddaughter, Megan Mack; great granddaughter, Willow Grace; and siblings, Gary Keiper, Melinee Kuder and Dorothy Jean Smith, also preceded her in death.
Her family would like to acknowledge and sincerely thank Shirley's caregiver and special friend, Mary Ann Lawless. They'll forever appreciate her care and compassion.
A Mass of Christian Burial at Villa of Our Lady, 245 Meadowside Road, Mt. Pocono, PA 18344. Burial will follow at the parish cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home, Inc., 517 North Main Street, Old Forge. Please visit the funeral home's website for directions or to leave a condolence.
Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home
517 North Main Street, Old Forge
kearneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019