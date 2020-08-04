Shirley S. Fischer07/31/2020Shirley S. Fischer, 81, of Pocono Pines, died, Friday, July 31, at Heritage Hills Senior Community in Weatherly. She was the loving wife of the late Robert Fischer, with whom she shared 56 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2016.Born in Buck Township, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Elsie (Blakeslee) Sylvainus.Shirley owned and operated Fischer Cottages in Pocono Pines with her husband. She also was a waitress at the Jubilee Restaurant for over 30 years. She was an active member of Salem United Church of Christ of Pocono Pines. Shirley enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing, reading and baking, but mostly enjoyed spending time with her family.Shirley is survived by her children: Craig Fischer of Greentown; Jim Saake & Lori of Breinigsville; Sonya Hackenberg and her husband, Robert, of Pocono Pines; and Lisa Erlsten and her husband, Michael, of Pocono Pines; her grandchildren: Sarah Dickinson and her husband Ken; Asher Hackenberg & Angelina; Kyle Fischer; Brianna Fischer; Brittany Erlsten & Brandon Edgar; and Makenzie Erlsten; great-grandchildren: Aiden and Cameron Dickinson; and her brother Joseph Sylvainus of Pocono Lake.There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, August 8, at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Private burial will be at the convenience of the family. Private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Salem United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 1047, Pocono Pines, PA 18350.Bolock Funeral Home6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco