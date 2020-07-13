1/
Socorro Lugo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Socorro's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Socorro Lugo
07/10/2020
Socorro Lugo, 66, of Stroudsburg, PA passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at St Luke's Hospital. She was the widow of Manuel Lugo who passed away in 2006. Born in NYC, NY she was the daughter of Florencio and Maria (Ramos) Rodriguez.
Socorro was of the Catholic faith. She was employed as a hospital registrar for 30 years. She had resided in Monroe County for the past 22 years and prior to that in New York.
Socorro is survived by her children; Sappherin Miranda, Flora Lugo-Maldonado, Manuel Lugo, and Joshua Rodriguez, grandchildren; Ava Miranda, RJ Maldonado, Cecilia Maldonado, and Jaxon Rodriguez, and siblings; Peter Rodriguez, and Rosemarie Hidalgo.
A viewing will be held at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 6-8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Jane Frances Church, 4049 Hartley Ave, Easton, PA 18045 on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10AM. Burial will follow in Saint Raymond's Cemetery, Bronx NY.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc.
23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg,
pulafuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph J Pula Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved