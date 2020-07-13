Socorro Lugo

Socorro Lugo07/10/2020Socorro Lugo, 66, of Stroudsburg, PA passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at St Luke's Hospital. She was the widow of Manuel Lugo who passed away in 2006. Born in NYC, NY she was the daughter of Florencio and Maria (Ramos) Rodriguez.Socorro was of the Catholic faith. She was employed as a hospital registrar for 30 years. She had resided in Monroe County for the past 22 years and prior to that in New York.Socorro is survived by her children; Sappherin Miranda, Flora Lugo-Maldonado, Manuel Lugo, and Joshua Rodriguez, grandchildren; Ava Miranda, RJ Maldonado, Cecilia Maldonado, and Jaxon Rodriguez, and siblings; Peter Rodriguez, and Rosemarie Hidalgo.A viewing will be held at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 6-8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Jane Frances Church, 4049 Hartley Ave, Easton, PA 18045 on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10AM. Burial will follow in Saint Raymond's Cemetery, Bronx NY.Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc.23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg,