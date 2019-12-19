|
Stacie Marie Jankowski
12/17/2019
Stacie Marie Jankowski, 52, of Pocono Lake, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at home. She was the loving companion of Edward Kingsland.
Born in Abington, she was a daughter of Robert Tomczak of Atlanta, Georgia, and the late Donna Marie (Klein) Jeffries.
Stacie was a secretary for Naughton Energy in Pocono Lake.
In addition to her companion, and father, she is survived by a daughter, Alexandra Marie Jankowski of Philadelphia; brothers: Brett Jeffries of Littleton, Massachusetts; and Eric Tomczak of Norfolk, Virginia; sister, Nicole Barbour of Nokesville, Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a viewing from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, December 22 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Pastor Kenneth Cathcart will conduct a service at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Private cremation is entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Penn State Thon by visiting thon.org
Bolock Funeral Home
6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019