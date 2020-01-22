|
|
Stacy Lee Perryman
1/28/1974 - 1/20/2020
Stacy Lee Perryman, 45, of Stroud Township passed away on January 20, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono in East Stroudsburg.
Stacy was born on January 28, 1974 in Newport, Rhode Island and lived the majority of her life in Monroe County, Pennsylvania. She is predeceased by her brother, Arthur Perryman III and survived by her mother, Blenda (Malin) Perryman; father, Arthur Perryman, Jr.; two sisters: Felicia Perryman, Christine Campos, brother-in-law, Erik Campos, aunts: Linda Williford and Diane Huntley: uncle: Ronald Huntley, nieces, Sabrina Malin, Madison Campos.
Stacy graduated from East Stroudsburg High School, East Stroudsburg University receiving a B.A. in Sociology and went on to receive a Master's Degree in Special Education from Cabrini University. Stacy is in the Basketball Hall of Fame at East Stroudsburg High School, East Stroudsburg University, VIA and Lehigh Valley Hall of Fame. Stacy was a lifelong Duke and UCONN basketball fan and admired coaches Mike Krzyzewski and UConn women's coach Geno Auriemma.
Stacy started her career as a social worker, then became an educator at Pocono Mountain West High School as well as a basketball coach. Stacy prided herself as a strong educator and showed this devotion as she mentored many of her students and basketball players.
There will be a viewing on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the William H Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg. The service will be held on Monday January 27th at East Stroudsburg United Methodist Church, 83 S. Courtland Street, East Stroudsburg; with a viewing at 11:00 a.m. followed by funeral services at noon. Burial will follow at Prospect Cemetery, East Stroudsburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial remembrances be made to Dale and Frances Hughes Cancer Center.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020