Stanley Czarnecki

06/01/1928 - 04/12/2020

Stanley Czarnecki passed away on Easter Sunday at his home in Lutz, FL. Formerly lived in Howell, NJ. He was the loving husband to Fannie Czarnecki who preceded his death in 1984 and father to his son, Michael Czarnecki who passed away on June 9, 2014. Married Judith McCloone in March 1990, moving to Florida where he enjoyed his retirement where he loved fishing, gardening, shopping and a huge sports fan. Stanley was a Sargent in the Korean War of the 101st Signaling Battalion and a recipient of 2 Bronze Stars. Before retiring he worked as an asbestos worker for Local #12 in NY.

Stanley is survived by his loving wife, Judith, and his daughter & son-in-law Nancy & Matt Guardo. Additionally, there are 5 surviving step children, Patrick McLoone, Theresa Irwin, Laura McLoone, Christina Grant and Suzanne Donlan. Stanley was also blessed with 13 grandchildren & 3 great grandchildren.

Burial services will be held at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida on July 24th, 2020.



