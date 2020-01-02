|
|
Stanley Hansen
12/31/2019
Stanley Hansen, 79, of Lopatcong Township, NJ passed away on Tuesday, December 31 in the Lopatcong Center.
Born in Brooklyn, NY he was a son of the late Sakarias and Signe (Martin) Hansen.
He graduated from Roxbury High School and he was a volunteer fireman in High Bridge, NJ and a member of the NJ State Fireman's Assn.
He is survived by a daughter, Mary Elizabeth Hansen; a son, Stanley Hansen Jr.; a sister, Lorraine Hansen and two grandchildren, Cody and Travis Hansen.
No services are planned at this time. Interment will be in Restland Memorial Park in East Hanover, NJ at the convenience of the family.
The Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209 Brodheadsville, is in charge of arrangements.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
kresggefuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020