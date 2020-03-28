|
|
Stella Mazurik Updegraff
06/05/1937 - 03/26/2020
Stella Mazurik Updegraff, 82, of State College, Pa., formerly of Boalsburg, Pa., died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.
Born June 5, 1937, in Canadensis, Pa., she was the daughter of the late George Andrew and Estella Weiland Mazurik. On September 12, 1959, she married William M. Updegraff Jr., who survives.
Also surviving is a son, Robert A. "Bob" Updegraff and his wife, Suzanne, of Frederick, Md.; a grandson Bradley, and a granddaughter, Molly; three sisters, Joyce Carol Barna and her husband, John, of Tobyhanna, Pa., Judith Ann Kilpatrick and Kathleen Agnes Stewart, both of Cresco, Pa. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, William M. "Opie" Updegraff III on October 21, 2009.
She was a 1955 graduate of Barrett Township High School, Mountainhome, Pa.
She was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church, Boalsburg. Stella enjoyed gardening and had a love for nature.
Memorial services will be held at a future date at the Zion Lutheran Church, 105 Old Boalsburg Road, Boalsburg, Pa. Burial will be in Boalsburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Zion Lutheran Church, 105 Old Boalsburg Rd, Boalsburg, PA 16827.
Condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at the funeral home's Web site below or visit them on Facebook.
Koch Funeral Home
2401 S. Atherton St., State College, PA 16801
kochfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020