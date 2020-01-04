|
|
Stella V. Yoost
01/03/2020
Stella V. Yoost, 94, of Saylorsburg, Pa., passed away Friday, January 3, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Roselle Park, N.J., she was the daughter of Michael and Rosalee (Ferret) Schiller.
Stella was residing in the Saylorsburg area for the past seven years and prior to that she was a lifelong resident of the Roselle Park, N.J., area. She worked as a bank teller at the Roselle Park Saving & Loan Bank in Roselle Park for several years. She was a member of the Church of the Assumption Catholic Church in Roselle Park, N.J., and attended St. Luke's Catholic Church in Stroudsburg, Pa.
Stella is survived by four children, Karen Davis, James M. Yoost and William Yoost, all of Saylorsburg, Pa., and Velvet Marie Yoost of Vernon, N.J.; six grandchildren; and several great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Rosemary Yoost.
There will be a private gathering for family starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc., 23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360, followed by a prayer service at noon with Fr. Carmen Perry officiating. Cremation will follow the services.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.
23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360
Pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020