Stephanie Ann Rivera7/23/2020Stephanie Ann Rivera, 50, of Tobyhanna passed away at her residence on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY she was the daughter of Santos and Myrna (Carrero) Rivera.Stephanie had resided in Tobyhanna for the past 12 years and prior to that in Brooklyn, NY. She was of the Christian faith.In addition to her mother, Stephanie is survived by her sister Wanda Rivera, and many nieces and nephews.Cremation will be private with services held at a later date. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg