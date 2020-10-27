Stephanie E. Wehr
10/18/2020
Stephanie E. Wehr, 82, of Stroud Township, died Sunday afternoon, October 18, 2020, while under hospice care at home. She was the widow of Donald C. Wehr with whom she shared 51 years of marriage at the time of his death on February 25, 2012.
Born on August 26, 1938 in Coaldale, she was one of fourteen children to the late Joseph and Anna (Duchala) Valent. After marrying Don in January 1960, they resided in Clifton, NJ until moving to the Poconos in 1986.
She was a Registered Nurse and worked at Pocono Medical Center for many years.
Stephanie was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Gilbert.
She loved to knit and socialize; and always had a joke to tell and could put a smile on anyone's face. Stephanie was a devoted mother and friend, and will be missed by all.
Surviving are four children, Jodi Pecci and husband Frank of Jackson Township, Kimberly Licht and husband Peter of Albrightsville, Stephanie Ettman and husband Steven of Columbia, SC; and Leighton J. Wehr and wife Isabel of Granberry, TX; fourteen grandchildren, Leighton M. Pecci, Robert Pecci, Jaclyn Yerkes, Nicole Wehr, Donald R. Wehr, Michael Wehr, Donald R. Ulrich III, Jared Ulrich, Alyssa Ulrich, Cassandra Ettman, Alexandra Ettman, Leighton Jorge Wehr, Claudia Anastasia, and Everett Wehr; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Donald R. Wehr on April 6, 2020; and her thirteen siblings.
Services will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to the National Alzheimer's Association
.
William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com