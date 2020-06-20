Stephen D. Welge
Stephen D. Welge
06/19/2020
Stephen D. Welge, 61, of Tobyhanna passed away at home Friday, June 19, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Donna Welge, with whom he spent 39 years of marriage.
Stephen was born in Yonkers, N.Y., the son of Norbert and Marie (Hunt) Welge.
Stephen was of the Catholic faith. He worked as an elevator mechanic for Local 1 Schindler Elevator for 35 years. Stephen enjoyed spending time with his family, dogs, and cooking a good steak. He loved his sports, as well as poker, and fishing. He will be missed dearly.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 22, at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360. A small private family viewing will take place at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, before proceeding to Prospect Cemetery for mausoleum entombment.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc.
23 N 9th St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360
pulafuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
