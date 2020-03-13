|
|
Steve Marciw
3/3/2020 - 5/25/1928
Steve Marciw formerly of Pocono Manor, Pennsylvania and Southampton, died on March 3, 2020 with his family at his side. He was 91 years old.
Steve was born in Palmerton, Pennsylvania on May 25, 1928 to Michael and Stella Marciw, the youngest and last surviving sibling of four children. He was the son of Ukranian immigrants and dreamed of a career in advertising, and attended the Hussian School of Art in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he received a degree in advertising, fine arts and design. In the summer of 1948 while waiting tables at Pocono Gardens Lodge (a honeymoon resort in the Pocono Mountains) he met the owner's daughter Phyl. They fell in love and were married on May 5, 1951. He managed Pocono Gardens until he was called to active duty in the Marine Corps. He was honorably discharged in 1953. They remained on a honeymoon of their own for more than 63 years until her passing in 2014.
Steve and Phyl lived in the Poconos, raising their family of three daughters and running the resort until they sold in 1972 to Mount Airy Lodge. They then moved the family to Pocono Manor, where they enjoyed golf with the Pocono Manor Cottage League. He resurrected his artistic talents and started to dabble in china painting and tiles. Steve was an avid golfer with an 11 handicap with (2) holes-in-one to his credit. He was able to play many great courses including Pebble Beach, Sawgrass, Southward Ho, Southampton, Golf at the Bridge, Pinehurst, Winged Foot, Merion, and also competed in an LPGA Pro-Am with Nancy Lopez as his partner.
For his second career he used his experience in the hospitality industry and launched PSM, Planned Successful Meetings, that attracted such clients as Swiss Air, The New York Times and Victaulic. He traveled extensively across the United States and Europe. By chance during a trip to Colorado he met his favorite author Louis L'Amour, who took him to one of his favorite sites and discussed his writing techniques. They wound up having breakfast together every morning to discuss his books and their various characters. He still has every book Louis ever wrote. In 1999 he retired and decided to make yet another move.
In 2000 they moved to Southampton where they could be close to their grandchildren and started a third art career, creating hand painted folk art shaker boxes, house paintings and iconic East End scenes. Steve enjoyed every minute of life with a smile on his face and a full calendar. While a recent transplant, he thought of Southampton as his home - having coffee at Catena's with his good friends Vic and Carl, going to Cardiac Rehab at Southampton Hospital, chair yoga at Rogers Memorial Library, attending concerts in Agawam Park and Easter Sunrise Service at Cooper's Beach. He was a founding member of the Southampton Bocce League. He was a member of the Southampton Artist's Association and a parishioner at the Basilica Parish of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary and was a 4th degree Knights of Columbus. He was a voracious reader and loved the Roger's Memorial Library and held several art shows there. He was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, the UCONN Women's Basketball team, with Duke Blue Devils being his all-time favorite. He was a close friend of Coach Mike Krzyzewski, having arranged for Mike and his wife Mickey to come to Pocono Gardens for their honeymoon as a favor to another friend, Bobby Knight, who was the coach at West Point. Steve traveled to watch Duke play whenever he could, but his favorite game was with his son-in-law Rich, where they traveled to Duke to sit on the bench with the team at Cameron Stadium. He was a true Cameron Crazie!
Steve is survived by his three daughters Marianne Marciw of Cedar Grove, New Jersey; Nancy Warren and her husband Richard Warren of Southampton, and their children Christopher and Sarah; and Elizabeth Griffin and her husband Robert Griffin of Beverly, Massachusetts and their children Erin and Peter.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Monday March 16th at 11 a.m. at the Basilica Parish of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, 168 Hill Street, Southampton, New York.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rogers Memorial Library in support of their Café project.
Brockett Funeral Home
203 Hampton Road, Southampton NY
brockettfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020