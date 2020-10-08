Steven D. Papillon10/06/2020Steven "Steve" D. Papillon, 67, of Cresco, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at home. He was the loving husband of Carmen Banuta, with whom he shared 22 years of marriage.Born in East Stroudsburg, he was the son of the late Marland J. and Marilyn J. (Miller) Papillon.Steve graduated from Stroudsburg High School in 1971. After graduation, he served in the United States Army as a Military Police Officer and was stationed in Germany.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister, Terri A. Herber and her husband, Wayne of Coopersburg; granddaughter, Zoe Cook of Bradenton, Florida; brother-in-law, Paul Weaver of East Stroudsburg; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Steven was preceded in death by his daughter, Elizabeth "Heather" Papillon, and sister, Cheryl L. Weaver.There will be no services at this time; private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.Bolock Funeral Home Crematory