1/
Steven D. Papillon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven D. Papillon
10/06/2020
Steven "Steve" D. Papillon, 67, of Cresco, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at home. He was the loving husband of Carmen Banuta, with whom he shared 22 years of marriage.
Born in East Stroudsburg, he was the son of the late Marland J. and Marilyn J. (Miller) Papillon.
Steve graduated from Stroudsburg High School in 1971. After graduation, he served in the United States Army as a Military Police Officer and was stationed in Germany.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister, Terri A. Herber and her husband, Wayne of Coopersburg; granddaughter, Zoe Cook of Bradenton, Florida; brother-in-law, Paul Weaver of East Stroudsburg; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Steven was preceded in death by his daughter, Elizabeth "Heather" Papillon, and sister, Cheryl L. Weaver.
There will be no services at this time; private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
Bolock Funeral Home Crematory



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Cresco
6148 Paradise Valley Road
Cresco, PA 18326
(570) 839-3535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Cresco

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved