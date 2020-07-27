Steven Dwayne Bonser
Steven Dwayne Bonser, 59 of Cresco, PA passed away on July 2, 2020 after a battle with cancer. He was the son of the late Thomas F. & Joyce P. Bonser.
Steve was a life-long resident of Monroe County. He recently retired from PennDOT after many years of service. He was a member of the VFW and enjoyed his many friends and family. He loved to play pool, cook, entertain and lived his life a little on the wild side.
Steve is survived by his separated wife, Marty Bonser; Sons Thomas Bonser (wife Rachel) and Steven Bonser; grandchildren Logan Bonser, Mason Bonser, Bryar Bonser; Sister Debbie Miraglia (husband Charlie); Brother Tom Bonser (wife Cindy), along with nephews and a niece.
Cremation was private. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on 08/01/2020 at 260 Rockledge Dr Cresco PA 18326 to celebrate Steve's life.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a local food bank or a charity of your choice
.
