Steven M. Jones08/17/2020Steven M. Jones 55 of East Stroudsburg, Pa. passed away on Monday Aug. 17, 2020. He was the loving husband of Jennifer Lotito. Born in Teaneck, New Jersey he was the son of John and Jean (Wasner) Jones.Steven was a resident of the E. Stroudsburg area for the past 17 years and prior to that he resided in the E. Rutherford, N.J. area. He was employed in the Roofing/Construction business for 20 years. He was of the Christian faith.In addition to his wife Jennifer he is survived by 4 children: Steven Jones, Brian Jones, Jessica Jones and Jenna Lotito and a granddaughter Aaliyah Lessimore.Cremation services were provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg