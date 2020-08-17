1/
Steven M. Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven M. Jones
08/17/2020
Steven M. Jones 55 of East Stroudsburg, Pa. passed away on Monday Aug. 17, 2020. He was the loving husband of Jennifer Lotito. Born in Teaneck, New Jersey he was the son of John and Jean (Wasner) Jones.
Steven was a resident of the E. Stroudsburg area for the past 17 years and prior to that he resided in the E. Rutherford, N.J. area. He was employed in the Roofing/Construction business for 20 years. He was of the Christian faith.
In addition to his wife Jennifer he is survived by 4 children: Steven Jones, Brian Jones, Jessica Jones and Jenna Lotito and a granddaughter Aaliyah Lessimore.
Cremation services were provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.
23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg
Pulafuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph J Pula Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved