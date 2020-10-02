1/
Stewart B. Hauser
Stewart B. Hauser
09/29/2020
Stewart B. Hauser, 78, of Sciota, passed away Tuesday, September 29 in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono.
He was the loving husband of Michelle Maslow. They celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary in December of last year.
Born in Manhattan, NY, he was the son of the late David Hauser and the late Mary (Rappaport) Hauser.
Stewart graduated from Horace Mann Prep in 1959. He then attended Brown University and graduated with a degree in International Relations in 1963. He entered into the Customs Brokerage and Foreign Freight Forwarding business upon graduation. He took over Presidency of D. Hauser, Inc. in 1961, and founded Hauser Air Corp. in 1971, to specialize in air freight shipments. He later attended New York University where he graduated in 1967 with an MBA in International Management.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Samantha Jones, and a grandson, Logan Ball.
A graveside burial of cremated remains will be held on Tuesday, October 6 at 11:00 AM in Cedar Park and Beth El Cemeteries, 735 Forest Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lothar Klestadt Memorial Scholarship Fund, NY/NJ FFFBA, P.O. Box 8217 Red Bank, NJ 07701.
Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.
Route 209 South
Brodheadsville, PA 18322
(570) 992-4768
