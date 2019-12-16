|
Susan Carryl Boeglin
12/15/2019
Susan Carryl Boeglin, 70, of Stroudsburg, Pa. died on Sunday Dec. 15, 2019 in the Cedar Crest Hospital Allentown, Pa. She was the loving husband of Joseph A. Boeglin with whom she had celebrated 45 years of marriage.
Born in St. Louis, Missouri she was the daughter of Donald and Dorothy Simpsom. Susan worked as a telephone operator for the former Mt. Airy Resort for many years. She was residing in the Stroudsburg area for the past 45 years.
She is survived by her husband Joseph and some close friends. Cremation services were provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg, Pa.
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019