Home

POWERED BY

Susan Carryl Boeglin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Carryl Boeglin Obituary
Susan Carryl Boeglin
12/15/2019
Susan Carryl Boeglin, 70, of Stroudsburg, Pa. died on Sunday Dec. 15, 2019 in the Cedar Crest Hospital Allentown, Pa. She was the loving husband of Joseph A. Boeglin with whom she had celebrated 45 years of marriage.
Born in St. Louis, Missouri she was the daughter of Donald and Dorothy Simpsom. Susan worked as a telephone operator for the former Mt. Airy Resort for many years. She was residing in the Stroudsburg area for the past 45 years.
She is survived by her husband Joseph and some close friends. Cremation services were provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg, Pa.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg
Pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -