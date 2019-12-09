|
Susan (Beth) Giampapa
4/1/1956 - 12/1/2019
Susan (Beth) Naughton Giampapa, born on April 1st, 1956, in Jamestown, NY, passed away peacefully on December 1st, 2019, in Scranton, PA, at age 63, surrounded by her family.
Susan grew up in Chenango Bridge, NY, and Penfield, NY. She had most recently been living in Sparta, NJ, and Canadensis, PA. She was also a past resident of Montclair, NJ, where she raised her family for many years.
Susan graduated from Penfield High School in 1974 and earned a degree in Nursing from the University of Virginia in 1978. After completing her degree, Susan worked as a registered nurse in the intensive care unit at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City. She also managed her husband's medical practice for many years. Susan later earned her Masters Degree in Social Work from Fordham University and also obtained an LCADC, which she used to build her counseling practice. She later worked as a licensed clinical social worker in Clarks Summit, PA.
Susan loved her dear friends, traveling, hiking, spending time at her house in the Poconos among nature, gardening, and, most of all, her children and grandchildren.
Susan's impact made the world a better place for those she touched. She was full of love for her family, who gave her the most purpose in life. She showed sympathy and concern for other people, animals, and the environment, helping whenever she could. She took a logical approach to challenges, finding the truth, and telling the truth, even when it was not comfortable to hear. She lived her principles instead of just talking about them. Susan's love of travel brought her to such remote places as Madagascar, Sri Lanka, Macchu Picchu (Peru), Egypt, Kenya, and more. As a voracious reader, her curiosity was always in high-gear, giving her an enormous wealth of knowledge. She accepted challenges with equanimity.
She will live on through her children and grandchildren, who will diffuse her best qualities to future generations. In this way, her impact will be eternal.
Susan is predeceased by her mother, Ann Naughton. She is survived by her father, Tom Naughton, son Douglas Giampapa (Bridgit), and their children Dean and Clair, daughter Nina Rzonca (nee. Giampapa) (James), and their children Rory and Juliette, brother Scott Naughton, sister Julie Suehr, and former husband, Dr. Vincent Giampapa.
A small memorial service will be held at the Mohawk House in Sparta, NJ, from 5:00-8:00 pm on Wednesday, December 11th. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Ocean Conservancy (https://oceanconservancy.org/).
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019