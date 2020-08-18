Susan Grace Sandoval8/18/2020Susan Grace Sandoval, 61, of Bushkill, PA passed away on Tuesday Aug. 18, 2020; at her home in Bushkill surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Edward Sandoval with whom she had celebrated 30 years of marriage.Born in Passaic, New Jersey she was the daughter of the late Eli and Barbara (Wright) Darzin. Susan was residing in the Bushkill area for the past 17 years and prior to that she resided in the Clifton, N.J. area. Susan was of the catholic faith. She was a very loving wife, mother, and nana and will be missed by all family and friends.In addition to her husband Edward she is survived by a daughter Amy Sandoval of Bushkill, 6 grandchildren, and a sister Mary Ellen McKeown of New Mexico.There will be a viewing on Saturday Aug. 22, 2020 from 12-2:00pm at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360, followed by a prayer service starting at 2:00pm at the funeral home.Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg