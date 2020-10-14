Susan J. Tretheway

09/19/1940 - 10/08/2020

Susan graduated from Stroudsburg High School (class of 1958) and attended East Stroudsburg University. She vigorously raised her five children, attending all of their athletic events, home and away, where she was always a voice to be heard from the stands. She was a dedicated mother, aunt and friend to all who knew her and will be dearly missed.

Susan passed away October 8, 2020 at her residence, The Masonic Village at Lafayette Hill, Pa.

She was the daughter of the late William M. Heitler and Grace L. Heitler of Delaware Water Gap, Pa and preceded by son Christopher J. Tretheway (2009). Survived by brothers William Heitler and wife Pauline of Sheridan, Wy and Robert Heitler and wife Suzanne of Timberville, Va.

Susan is survived by her three sons: M. Scott Tretheway and wife Wendy, of Stroudsburg, Pa; Craig Tretheway and Andrea Bilheimer, of Columbia Falls, Mt; Thomas Tretheway and wife Cherie of Charleston, Sc; And daughter: Wendy Condron and husband Robert, of Fort Mill, Sc. Nine grandchildren: Alex, Maya, Taylor, Christopher, Gregory and Anna Layton Tretheway, Aeyrn and husband Cameron Jones, Thomas and wife Lydia Condron and Corey Condron; one great grandchild, Thomas McCoy Condron and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service has not scheduled due to the pandemic. An electronic signature page, on the Pocono record website, has been setup for messages and email address for when a service is determined.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store