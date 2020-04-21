|
|
Susan M. McDermott
04/18/2020
Susan M. McDermott, 51, of Wind Gap, passed away Saturday, April 18 in her home. Born in South Weymouth, MA, she was the loving daughter of the late George Foster and the late Elizabeth (Billings) Foster.
Susan was well known in the Wind Gap Community, where she previously worked for Kmart and also Colonial IU 20. She was very family-oriented, as she loved spending time and taking care of her family. She enjoyed cooking and baking, and was great at decorating, especially for the holidays. She also loved her dogs, Bonnie and Stella. She will be deeply missed by all of her friends and family.
She is survived by three sons, Ryan McDermott and his wife Rita (Curry) of Los Angeles, CA, Benjamin McDermott of Old Bridge, NJ, Andrew McDermott of Bangor; a daughter, Emily McDermott of Bangor; a brother, Steven Foster, and a sister, Lisa Foster, both of Massachusetts. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Joanne Foster.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 1 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM from the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville. Memorial services will follow at 1:00 PM. Cremation will take place in H.G. Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Welfare Society of Monroe County (AWSOM) P.O. Box 13, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020