Suzanne L. Zmick
02/16/1949 - 03/17/2020
Suzanne L. "Susan" Zmick, age 71 of Saylorsburg passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at her home. Susan was the loving wife of Christopher Zmick. They celebrated their 41st Wedding Anniversary on December 2, 2019.
She was born in Newark, NJ on February 16, 1949, daughter of the late Lewis Martin and Merle (Hale) Testa.
Susan had worked as the Head Teller at BB & T Bank in Brodheadsville for many years, and prior to that at Pechter's Bakery in Harrison, NJ, before retiring in 2018.
She was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Gilbert.
We have been blessed with the presence of Susan in our lives. She will be deeply missed by her loving husband Christopher Zmick, her son Gerald Iovino Jr., and his wife Jennifer of Saylorsburg, as well as 2 other children living in New Jersey.
Susan was the loving and gentle grandma to her four grandchildren: Kristina O'Connell and her husband Matthew, Gerald Iovino III, Mason Iovino, and Taylor Iovino and a great grandson Declan O'Connell all of Saylorsburg.
She is also survived by a sister Patricia Mottola and her husband Michael of Bayville, NJ, and a brother Nicholas Testa and his wife Colleen of Newton, NJ and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made In Loving Memory of Suzanne L. Zmick to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Autism Speaks, 1 East 33rd St., 4th Floor, New York, NY 10016.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA in charge of arrangements.
