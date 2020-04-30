|
|
Suzanne M. Espis
6/4/1945 - 4/8/2020
Suzanne M. Espis, 74, of Clifton, NJ, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Saint Joseph's Hospital, Patterson, NJ. She was the wife of the late Steve A. Espis for 35 years.
Born on June 4, 1945 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Lena Katz. Suzanne attended Thomas Jefferson HS, and was a bookkeeper for many years working for a law firm and then Hartog Foods Inc. ,NYC before retiring in 2002.
She was an avid reader, she loved playing her computer games, going out to eat, sitting and socializing in the courtyard, she also loved to crochet and doing arts and crafts with her granddaughter, Izabella.
Suzanne is survived by 2 daughters, Elissa R. Cudnyj and her husband Bill and Melanie Espis and her husband Randy; one granddaughter, Izabella S. Sanchez, who was the light of her life; one sister, Elaine Vicente and her husband Tom; a niece; two nephews; and many friends.
Burial was at Baron Hirsch Cemetery in Staten Island, NY. Services will be held at a later date.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main St, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020