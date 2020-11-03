Svetlana Potchtar
10/30/2020
Svetlana Potchtar, 54, of Long Pond, died unexpectedly as a result of a motor vehicle accident Friday, October 30, 2020.
Born in the Ukraine, she was a daughter of the Sonya (Kreymerman) Potchtar of Long Pond and the late Gregory Potchtar.
Svetlana came to the United States in 1988 and worked as a medical assistant for LabCorp in East Stroudsburg. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, cooking for others, cross stitching, painting, and botany. Svetlana was a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt, and friend and she will be missed by many.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her daughter, Jessica Viscomi of Boston, Massachusetts; sister, Viktoriya Shvets and her husband, Andrey of Long Pond; nephew, Gennadiy Shvets of Fort Myers, Florida; ex-husband and good friend, Joseph Viscomi of Long Pond; and beloved dogs: Zen, Bria, and Cassidy.
There will be a visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco.
Private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
