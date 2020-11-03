1/
Svetlana Potchtar
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Svetlana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Svetlana Potchtar
10/30/2020
Svetlana Potchtar, 54, of Long Pond, died unexpectedly as a result of a motor vehicle accident Friday, October 30, 2020.
Born in the Ukraine, she was a daughter of the Sonya (Kreymerman) Potchtar of Long Pond and the late Gregory Potchtar.
Svetlana came to the United States in 1988 and worked as a medical assistant for LabCorp in East Stroudsburg. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, cooking for others, cross stitching, painting, and botany. Svetlana was a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt, and friend and she will be missed by many.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her daughter, Jessica Viscomi of Boston, Massachusetts; sister, Viktoriya Shvets and her husband, Andrey of Long Pond; nephew, Gennadiy Shvets of Fort Myers, Florida; ex-husband and good friend, Joseph Viscomi of Long Pond; and beloved dogs: Zen, Bria, and Cassidy.
There will be a visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco.
Private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
Bolock Funeral Home Crematory



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Cresco
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Cresco
6148 Paradise Valley Road
Cresco, PA 18326
(570) 839-3535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Cresco

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved