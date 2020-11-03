Svetlana Potchtar10/30/2020Svetlana Potchtar, 54, of Long Pond, died unexpectedly as a result of a motor vehicle accident Friday, October 30, 2020.Born in the Ukraine, she was a daughter of the Sonya (Kreymerman) Potchtar of Long Pond and the late Gregory Potchtar.Svetlana came to the United States in 1988 and worked as a medical assistant for LabCorp in East Stroudsburg. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, cooking for others, cross stitching, painting, and botany. Svetlana was a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt, and friend and she will be missed by many.In addition to her mother, she is survived by her daughter, Jessica Viscomi of Boston, Massachusetts; sister, Viktoriya Shvets and her husband, Andrey of Long Pond; nephew, Gennadiy Shvets of Fort Myers, Florida; ex-husband and good friend, Joseph Viscomi of Long Pond; and beloved dogs: Zen, Bria, and Cassidy.There will be a visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco.Private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.Bolock Funeral Home Crematory