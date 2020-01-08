|
Sylvester "Sal" Paladino
11/25/2019
Sylvester "Sal" Paladino died Monday, November 25, 2019, at St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey. He was 87.
Born in New Brunswick to the late Joseph and Mary (Bombara) Paladino, he resided in North Brunswick, NJ for over 60 years. He received his bachelor degree in business from Fairleigh Dickinson University and his MED in administration from Rutgers University. He taught at New Brunswick Junior High School and was vice principal at Judd Elementary School in North Brunswick before becoming the principal at John Adams Elementary School in North Brunswick for 18 years, retiring in 1993. John Adams Elementary School was named a Blue Ribbon School under his leadership.
Mr. Paladino was elected to the North Brunswick Township Council in 1977 and was mayor in 1981 and 1982. He was reappointed to serve on the Township Council in 2005 and again in 2017 to fill unexpired terms.
He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy serving in the 1950s in the 176th Naval Air Squadron.
Sal was active in many civic affairs. He was president of the North Brunswick Library Board of Trustees, a member of Citizens Council for Good Schools, the Middlesex County Mayor's Association, the North Brunswick Italian American Social Club and was a docent at the New Jersey State House in Trenton, teaching young children the mechanics of government. He was also active in many organizations at his home in Arrowhead, Pocono Lakes, Pennsylvania. He was a member of Emanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Brunswick.
He enjoyed reading World War II history books, discussing politics and playing bocce ball in the North Brunswick Recreation League.
Surviving are his wife of 62 years Alberta (Vilagos) Paladino; two sons – Christopher Paladino and his wife Erin Dolan of Lambertville, NJ and Philip Paladino and his wife Tania of Milltown, NJ; his daughter Jennifer Coulter and her husband Brian of Bethesda, Maryland; and eight grandchildren – Conner, Mary Fiona, Faelen, Noah and Sarah Paladino and Jessica, Justin and Griffin Coulter.
Cremation was private. A celebration of Sal's life will take place Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Emanuel Lutheran Church, corner of New and Kirkpatrick Streets, New Brunswick. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Pocono Lake United Methodist Church, 1188 PA-940, Pocono Lake, PA 18347. Arrangements are under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, North Brunswick.
