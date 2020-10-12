1/1
Terence Lee Seese
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terence Lee Seese
08/25/1948 - 10/11/2020
Terence "Terry" Lee Seese, 72, of Warren, NJ, passed away on October 11, 2020, at home after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Terry was born in East Stroudsburg, PA, to Dawson and Charlotte Seese on August 25, 1948. He graduated from East Stroudsburg High School and Penn State University, and held an MBA from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He began his career at Bell Labs as an analyst, working his way through the ranks and retiring as an officer with Lucent Technologies. After retirement, Terry continued to work in his own consulting business. He enjoyed playing golf, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. He especially loved the company of his wonderful grandchildren who filled his days with light and happiness. Throughout his life, Terry brought true meaning to the words honesty and integrity. He brought laughter and joy into every room.
Terry is survived by his wife, Allyn, of 48 years; brother, Thomas Seese, and wife, Budd Louise; sister-in-law, Lisa McElwain; son, Jeffrey Seese, and husband, Travis Patton; daughter, Jennifer, and husband, Aaron Daley; grandchildren, Annabelle and John Daley; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private service will be held at Higgins Home for Funerals on Saturday, October 17th at 11am. The family will be live streaming the service and welcomes guests to celebrate Terry's life by joining the stream or sharing memories at HigginsFuneralHome.com.
An in person celebration of his life will be held at a later date when all can travel safely.
Higgins Home for Funerals
752 Mountain Blvd., Watchung, NJ 07069
Higgins@higginsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Higgins Home for Funerals, Inc.
752 Mountain Blvd
Watchung, NJ 07069
(908) 756-0017
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Higgins Home for Funerals, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 12, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I grew up in East Stroudsburg and went to school with Tom. Prayerrs for you and your family.
Cheryl Edinger Sandt
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved