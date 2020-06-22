Teresa A. Nocerino3/29/1953 - 6/20/2020Teresa A. Nocerino, 67, of Albrightsville, passed away on Saturday, June 20 in her home surrounded by her family.Born March 29, 1953 un the Bronx, NY, she was a daughter of the late Santo and Santina (Pisanti) Vitolo.She attended St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church in Lake Harmony.She was the beloved mother of Justin Nocerino and his wife Tanya, Anthony Nocerino and his husband Alan and Jessica Nocerino and Grandma to Justin, Kristina and T.J. Nocerino, Tiana and Taylan St. Clair and Isabella Bishop. She was the loving sister to Joseph Vitolo and his wife Debra, Ralph Vitolo and his wife Donna and Robert Vitolo. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gennaro Vitolo.A funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, June 23 from the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209 Brodheadsville, with Rev. Michael Quinnan officiating. Cremation will follow in the H. G. Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg. A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM.Kresge Funeral Home1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville