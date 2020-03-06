Home

Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Cresco
6148 Paradise Valley Road
Cresco, PA 18326
(570) 839-3535
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Cresco
6148 Paradise Valley Road
Cresco, PA 18326
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
4:00 PM
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Cresco
6148 Paradise Valley Road
Cresco, PA 18326
Teresa Schubert


1964 - 2020
Teresa Schubert Obituary
Teresa Schubert
2/29/2020
Teresa Schubert, 55, of Tobyhanna, died Saturday, February 29, 2020 at home.
Born in Queens, New York, she was a daughter of the late William and Virginia (DeStefano) Keating.
She is survived by her daughter, Jesse Schubert of Tobyhanna; brother, William Keating and his wife, Sylvia of Long Island, New York; sisters: Virginia and Patricia Keating both of Tampa, Florida; granddaughter, Brianna Zoladek; and ex-husband and best friend, John Schubert of Queens, New York.
There will be a visitation from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 10 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Reverend Father Gregory Loughney will conduct a blessing service at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
Bolock Funeral Home
6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
