Terrance G. Posten
10/11/1959 - 1/3/2020
Terrance G. Posten, 60, of Stroudsburg, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020, at home.
Born on October 11, 1959 in East Stroudsburg, he was a son of the late Edward G. and Carol A. Posten, formerly of Stroudsburg.
Terrance attended both Ramsey Elementary and Stroudsburg Jr./Sr. High School. He played basketball and football as a youth and also participated in Little League baseball.
He had a love for music, cars and especially motorcycles; and enjoyed swimming, fishing, camping and other outdoor activities. As a boy, he frequented the First Ward playground and Dansbury Park in East Stroudsburg. He attended Sunday School at the Little Bethel A.M.E. Church on Third Street in Stroudsburg.
Most of his life was spent in Monroe County, where he was employed as a laborer on construction crews.
Surviving are three children, Raylene, Rayann and Terrance; three grandchildren; three brothers, Gary, Tyrone and Lance; as well as a niece and nephew.
Private services will take place at the convenience of the family.
