Terrance G. Posten
1/3/2020
Terrance G. Posten, 60, of Stroudsburg, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020, at home.
Born on October 11, 1959 in East Stroudsburg, he was a son of the late Edward G. and Carol A. Posten, formerly of Stroudsburg, Terrance attended both Ramsey Elementary School and Stroudsburg Jr./Sr. High School.
He played basketball and football as a youth and also participated in Little League baseball. He had a love for music, cars and especially motorcycles; and enjoyed swimming, fishing, camping and other outdoor activities.
As a boy, he frequently visited the First Ward playground and Dansbury Park in East Stroudsburg. He attended Sunday School at the Little Bethel A.M.E. Church on Third Street in Stroudsburg, in which he was a Christian and a strong believer in Jesus Christ the Lord.
Survivors are: three children, Raylene, Rayann and Terrance; grandchildren Maxine, Nevaeh and Bruce Jr.; siblings; Gary, Tyrone and Lance; as well as Reylene and Michael.
Services will be held on Saturday, January 11, at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg; with visitation beginning at noon followed by the funeral service at 1:00PM with Pastor John Magee officiating. Burial will follow at Stroudsburg Cemetery.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020