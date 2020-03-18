|
Terrence Bartholomew
05/15/1933 - 03/17/2020
Terry Bartholomew, 86 of Chesapeake, Virginia joined his beloved wife of almost 60 years, Jane Ann in eternity on March 17, 2020. Terry was born in East Stroudsburg in 1933 and grew up in the idyllic village of Shawnee. While living the majority of his life in the Stroudsburg area, he and his wife also resided in St Petersburg, Florida and Penn Yan, New York in their retirement. Terry is survived by sons Ben, of Chesapeake, Virginia, Ed, of St Petersburg, Florida, and Tim, of Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania in addition to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Terry graduated from East Stroudsburg High School and East Stroudsburg State College after which he enlisted in The United States Army as a musician. His service in the Army in the years 1956-62 saw him perform with the Second Army Band and the prestigious U.S. Army Field Band. Following his service he returned to the Stroudsburg area where he became a beloved teacher of English and French first at Pleasant Valley High School and later at North Warren Regional in Blairstown, New Jersey. While he was a teacher first and foremost, he was equally well known in the area as a fine saxophone player who performed with many different groups and combos over the years which included stints with Jackie Gleason and Fred Waring. During his retirement in Florida, he was also a featured performer with The Melody Booth Orchestra.
Terry was a devoted father who, along with wife Jane, was a fixture at every performance in which his boys were involved. Whether it was a concert hall, gymnasium, or football field anywhere in the country, if one of his sons was performing, Terry could be found in the audience.
Terry was known for his quick wit and penchant for bad jokes, but he was always at the ready to make someone smile with one of his stories. During his final months of life he charmed the attending medical staff with his sense of humor and kind spirit, always concerned more for their well being than his own. When a nurse would check on him he would ask, "Are you doing ok?" to which they would laugh and reply, "I am supposed to ask YOU that." But that was just his way.
Terry's presence here on Earth will be missed, but his friends and loved ones are comforted by the fact that his life was large and filled with love and laughter, and that he is now waiting in the embrace of his loving wife to welcome us all in being reunited when the time comes.
A private service for family members will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the are encouraged and can be made at:
https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020