Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760

Terrien J. Grimsey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terrien J. Grimsey Obituary
Terrien J. Grimsey
10/29/2019
Terrien J. Grimsey, 75, of Stroudsburg passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY he was the son of the late Charles and Mona (Higgins) Grimsey.
Terrien was of the Catholic faith. He had resided in the Stroudsburg area for the past 7 years and prior to that in Florida and New Jersey. Terrien was a police officer for the NYPD for 20 years.
Terrien is survived by his children; Terrienne Kuhl, Michael Grimsey, Joseph Grimsey, and Maryjane Grimsey, grandchildren; Dylan, Breann, Charles, Carl, Michael, Nicole, and Paige, and siblings; Patricia Grimsey and Fred Grimsey.
Graveside services and burial will take place 12 Noon, Friday, November 1, 2019 at St. Charles Cemetery, 2015 Wellwood Ave, Farmingdale, NY 11735. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9 th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements. www.pulafuneralhome.com
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N Ninth St, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terrien's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now