Terrien J. Grimsey
10/29/2019
Terrien J. Grimsey, 75, of Stroudsburg passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY he was the son of the late Charles and Mona (Higgins) Grimsey.
Terrien was of the Catholic faith. He had resided in the Stroudsburg area for the past 7 years and prior to that in Florida and New Jersey. Terrien was a police officer for the NYPD for 20 years.
Terrien is survived by his children; Terrienne Kuhl, Michael Grimsey, Joseph Grimsey, and Maryjane Grimsey, grandchildren; Dylan, Breann, Charles, Carl, Michael, Nicole, and Paige, and siblings; Patricia Grimsey and Fred Grimsey.
Graveside services and burial will take place 12 Noon, Friday, November 1, 2019 at St. Charles Cemetery, 2015 Wellwood Ave, Farmingdale, NY 11735. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9 th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements. www.pulafuneralhome.com
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N Ninth St, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019