Thelma Courtney
05/05/2020
Thelma Courtney, 96, of Tobyhanna passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She was the widow of the late Oscar Wilkinson who passed away in 1983. Born in Ohio, Thelma was the daughter of the late James and Harriet (Lester) Tyler.
Thelma earned her Ph.D in English and taught for 52 years in the Newark school district.
She is survived by her son Charles Courtney of Tobyhanna and daughter Harriet Maddox of Colorado.
Cremation services are private. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Pocono Record from May 8 to May 9, 2020