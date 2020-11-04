Theresa A. Goward10/21/2020Theresa A. Goward 69 of Stroudsburg, Pa. passed away on Wednesday Oct. 21, 2020. She was the wife of Brian J. Goward. Born in Florida she was the daughter of Ronald R. Allen Sr. of Punta Gorda, Fl. and the late Alice Ashworth.Theresa resided in the Stroudsburg area for the past 35 years. She was the regional director of the Girl Scouts of America for many years and she was of the catholic faith.In addition to her husband and father she is survived by a daughter Jessica Goward of Stroudsburg, Pa. and a son Colby S. Jackson and his wife Angela of Allentown, Pa., 4 grandchildren: Elleigh, Jackson, Liam and Mason and her siblings; Donald Allen Jr., Lee Dewey, Melody Abaline, Linda Ochs and Gloria Wilson. Theresa was preceded in death by a son Graham Goward.Memorial services will be held on Saturday Nov. 14, 2020 at 1:00pm from the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360 The family will receive friends from 12:00noon at the funeral home. Interment of her ashes will be in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery E. Hanover, N. J.Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.23 N. 9th.St. Stroudsburg, PA