Theresa Burgess4/6/1946 - 9/17/2020Theresa "Chickie" Burgess, 74, of Bushkill, died late Thursday night, September 17, 2020, while under hospice care at home. She was the wife of Paul E. Burgess with whom she shared 53 years of marriage.Born on April 6, 1946 in Hoboken, NJ, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Frances "Dolly" (Mastrofilippo) DePaulis. Prior to moving to Pennsylvania she lived in Lyndhurst and Barnegat, NJ.Theresa's home was open to all, and she loved to bake and cook for family and friends (her pizza was an ultimate favorite by everyone). She had a beautiful heart; her friendship was like no other. She will be missed by all.In addition to her husband, surviving are four children, P.J. of Bushkill, Michael of Oregon, Richard and wife Licia of California and Jill and husband George of Bushkill; five grandchildren, Michael, Brynn, Kyndra and Noah all of Bushkill and Richard of California; a brother, Richard DePaulis and wife Jayne of New Jersey; a sister, Joanne Cifelli and husband Billy of New Jersey; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph DePaulis.There will be a visitation for family and friends on Wednesday, September 23, from 2:00 to 4:00PM at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg. Cremation was private.Due to current COVID health restrictions, the funeral home capacity is limited to twenty five people; and friends and family are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.The family would like to thank BAYADA hospice team for their compassion and support for the family.In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to donate to the Bayada Foundation; 1 West Main St. Morristown, NJ 0805.William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg