Theresa Marie Engel7/10/1985 - 6/13/2020Theresa Marie Engel, of East Stroudsburg, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was the loving wife of George Pazmino with whom she shared 16 years.Born on July 10, 1985, she was the daughter of Hubert Bruno Engel and Helen Marie Schweizer, of Morristown, NJ.Theresa graduated from high school in 2001, and studied psychology. Her ability to teach and help children was a gift. She was easily and effortlessly able to connect with children and help with a range of things; from understanding schoolwork to managing better behaviors and more. What mattered most to Theresa was family and helping those she cared about. She was dedicated to being a good wife, daughter, sister and friend. Theresa left an indelible mark on all the lives she touched and she will be missed deeply.Theresa has been preceded in death by her father.Theresa has been survived by her husband George, mother Helen, brother Tyler.