Theresa Marie Engel
1985 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa Marie Engel
7/10/1985 - 6/13/2020
Theresa Marie Engel, of East Stroudsburg, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was the loving wife of George Pazmino with whom she shared 16 years.
Born on July 10, 1985, she was the daughter of Hubert Bruno Engel and Helen Marie Schweizer, of Morristown, NJ.
Theresa graduated from high school in 2001, and studied psychology. Her ability to teach and help children was a gift. She was easily and effortlessly able to connect with children and help with a range of things; from understanding schoolwork to managing better behaviors and more. What mattered most to Theresa was family and helping those she cared about. She was dedicated to being a good wife, daughter, sister and friend. Theresa left an indelible mark on all the lives she touched and she will be missed deeply.
Theresa has been preceded in death by her father.
Theresa has been survived by her husband George, mother Helen, brother Tyler.
Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home
27 Washington St., East Stroudsburg
dignitymemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home, Inc.
27 Washington Street
East Stroudsburg, PA 18301
5704218383
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved