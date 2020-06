Thomas A. Carson04/08/1937 - 06/01/2020Thomas A. Carson, 83, passed away on June 1st at Golfside Hospice in Zephyrhills, Florida.Born April 8, 1937 in East Stroudsburg, the son of the late Thomas H. and Mary (Roberts) Carson. He was a longtime resident of Stroudsburg and Allentown, later he relocated to Zephyrhills.He was a member of the Teamster's Union and was a truck driver until he retired.Thomas was predeceased by a son Jeffery Carson. He is survived by his Thomas D. Carson of Allentown. He is also survived by a sister Margaret "Peggy" Gontz, several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home, Stroudsburg and Hodges Funeral Home, Zephyrhills, Florida.There will be no services at this time.Memorial contributions in Thomas's name, may be made to the charity of your choice Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home401 N 5th St, Stroudsburg