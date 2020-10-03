Thomas B. Savino
Thomas B. Savino, 86, peacefully passed away in Winter Park FL on September 22, 2020. He is survived by his four children, Rosemarie, Dominick, Thomas and Maria, his six grandchildren (John Brian, Dillon, Adam, Olivia, Ava and Thomas) and was predeceased by his beloved wife Louise. Tom was universally admired for his love of family and his unselfish nature.
Born in Brooklyn in 1934, Tom served his country in the Army and upon his honorable discharge found work at AT&T, where he met Louise, the love of his life. They married and raised their 4 children in Staten Island, NY.
Tom retired from AT&T after 38 years having held executive positions throughout the US, Europe and South America. His prodigious career arc was a testament to his tenacity, his intelligence, and his character.
In retirement he and Louise happily settled in Saylorsburg, PA. They embraced the community and loved their time in the Poconos.
On September 25th he was waked at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Winter Park. The family welcomes any donation to the American Cancer Society
in the name of Tom & Louise Savino.