1/1
Thomas B. Savino
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas B. Savino
09/22/2020
Thomas B. Savino, 86, peacefully passed away in Winter Park FL on September 22, 2020. He is survived by his four children, Rosemarie, Dominick, Thomas and Maria, his six grandchildren (John Brian, Dillon, Adam, Olivia, Ava and Thomas) and was predeceased by his beloved wife Louise. Tom was universally admired for his love of family and his unselfish nature.
Born in Brooklyn in 1934, Tom served his country in the Army and upon his honorable discharge found work at AT&T, where he met Louise, the love of his life. They married and raised their 4 children in Staten Island, NY.
Tom retired from AT&T after 38 years having held executive positions throughout the US, Europe and South America. His prodigious career arc was a testament to his tenacity, his intelligence, and his character.
In retirement he and Louise happily settled in Saylorsburg, PA. They embraced the community and loved their time in the Poconos.
On September 25th he was waked at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Winter Park. The family welcomes any donation to the American Cancer Society in the name of Tom & Louise Savino.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved