|
|
Thomas C. Deddy
1/28/2020
Thomas C. Deddy, 96, of Middlesex, N.J. died on Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of the Middlesex, N.J. area and worked as a truck driver for the Union Carbide Company of Bound Brook, N.J. for 35 years. He was an army veteran of WWII.
He is survived by his children: Theresa Eganey, Donna Flesher, Lawrence Deddy, John Deddy and Joseph Deddy, 8 grandchilden and 10 great grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday Feb. 3, 2020 at Our Lady of Mt. Virgin Church 650 Harris Ave. Middlesex, N.J. Burial will follow with full military honors in the Resurrection Cemetery Piscataway, N.J. The family will received friends from 10:00am until the time of the Mass at the church. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg
Pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020