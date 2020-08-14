1/
Thomas C. Magda
1934 - 2019
Thomas C. Magda, 85, of Marshalls Creek, PA passed away peacefully on December 31, 2019 while under hospice care at VNA/Hospice of Monroe County. He was the son of the late Walter and Anna Magda of Bayonne, NJ.
Thomas served in the Army in Korea, Sept. 1957 to Nov. 1962.
He was employed at Western Electric in Kearney, NJ and for 24 years as a seaman for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co., Staten Island, NY.
He loved boating, watching the New York Yankees, tinkering around the house and researching on the internet.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, iRene M. Magda and 5 children; daughter, Karen Kemp and her fiancé, Eddie Greer; daughter, Christine Duer and her husband, Douglas; daughter, Maryanne Kash and her husband, Robert; son, Thomas C. Magda and his wife, Abigail and son, Glenn Magda and his wife, Beverly. Loving grandfather to Kelsey Miller and her husband, Christopher; Matthew Kemp; Lauren and Morgan Duer; Gabrielle and Spencer Kash and Thomas and Camron Magda.
He is survived by his siblings, brother, Edward Magda and his wife Josephine; brother, Chester Magda and his wife, Rose; sister, Anna Fedorochko; brother, Stanley Magda; brother, Vincent Magda and his wife, Janet; sister, Pauline Drennan; sister-in-law, Ruth Magda; brother-in-law, Leonard Wisniewski and his wife, Helen and many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his sister, Lottie Silveria and her husband, Manny; sister, Mary Hudacko and her husband, Thomas; brother, Walter; brother Joseph; brother, Stephen and his wife, Linda; brother-in-law William Drennan and sister-in-law, Patricia Magda.
Father Andrii Dumnych will officiate at a gravesite service on August 17, 2020 at Saint Michael's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery in Pittston PA.
William H. Clark Funeral Home Inc.
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360
www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
Memories & Condolences
