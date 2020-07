Or Copy this URL to Share

Thomas F. Fleming

2020

Thomas F. Fleming, 65, of Saylorsburg, PA. and Tidioute, PA, was found, Monday, July 6, 2020 at his residence in Tidioute, PA., after suffering an apparent heart attack.

A complete obituary will be announced when available through the Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., Warren, PA.



