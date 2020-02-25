|
Dr. Thomas F. "Doc" Snyder
1/11/1928 - 2/22/2020
Dr. Thomas F. "Doc" Snyder, 92, of Brodheadsville, passed away on February 22, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family. Born on January 11, 1928 in Allentown, he was the son of the late Charles F. Snyder and the late Ida E. (Dorward) Snyder. He was the husband of Laura L. (Santee) O'Brien.
He was an outstanding chiropractic orthopedist for 65 years. Having offices in Philadelphia and Allentown, he later resided in Brodheadsville where he owned and operated Snyder Family Chiropractic for 51 years before retiring in 2013. He cared deeply for his patients and their health, and invested much of his time with them.
Graduating from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1951, he was a doctor of innovation, always learning new skills, and was highly respected by his colleagues. Doc and his late wife Katuda helped fund the start of the Holy Trinity Orthodox Church in Stroudsburg. He was a former drill instructor and Army Veteran. An eccentric lover of life, he enjoyed tasty pastries, the arts, and had a great sense of humor. He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Dr. David C. Snyder and his wife Jessie of Allentown; three daughters, Dr. Samantha J. Snyder and Nicole P. Snyder of Brodheadsville, Caitlin Nelson-Grutsch of Austin, TX; eight grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his late wives, Kathleen Snyder, Catherine ( Katuda ) Joseph Snyder, two sons, Thomas J. Snyder, John T. Snyder, and a daughter, Carol Boandl.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7 from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM from the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville. Memorial services will follow at 10:30 AM with Rev. David Felker officiating. Burial of the ashes will follow in Arlington Memorial Park, Allentown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kresge Funeral Home, P.O. Box 25, Brodheadsville, PA 18322.
