Thomas Hope
2/28/2020
Thomas Hope, 75, of Mount Bethel passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Lehigh Valley Hospice House-Pocono. He was the husband of Louise (McHugh) Hope with whom he spent 42 years of marriage. Born in Brooklyn, New York he was the son of Thomas and Margaret Hope.
Thomas was a broker for most of his life and worked on Wall Street. He served his country in the United States Navy during Vietnam. He had resided in the Mount Bethel area for the past 35 years, and prior to that in Staten Island and Brooklyn, NY. Thomas was also of the Catholic faith.
In addition to his wife, Louise, Thomas is survived by his sister Maureen Russell of Staten Island, New York, brother in law; Charles McHugh of Normandy, TN, sister in laws; Elsie Karl of Lancaster, CA, and Nancy Steenbuck and husband Wendell of Mastic Beach, Long Island. He is also survived by 7 nieces, 8 nephews, 8 grandnieces, 7 grandnephews, 2 great-grandnieces, and 2 great-grandnephews.
Cremation has been entrusted to the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360. There are no services scheduled at this time.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020