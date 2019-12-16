Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532

Thomas J. Flaherty

Thomas J. Flaherty Obituary
Thomas J. Flaherty
12/14/2019
Thomas J. Flaherty, 86, of Nesquehoning, formerly of Allentown and Tobyhanna, died on Saturday December 14, 2019 at Maple Shade Meadows in Nesquehoning. His wife, Janice P. (Maurer) Flaherty died on June 14, 2012. Born in New York City, he was the son of the late John and Maryellen (Cleary) Flaherty. Thomas was the head of maintenance at Phoebe Nursing Home in Allentown for more than 20 years until retiring. He was the owner of the former Tobyhanna General Store in the late 1960's and early 1970's. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Thomas was a member of the VFW.
Survivors: Children, Thomas D. Flaherty and Arlene M. Smith and her husband Matthew; and Grandchildren, Caitlin T. and Sarah R. Smith. He was preceded in death by 8 siblings.
Services: Graveside, 11 a.m. Saturday May 16, 2020, at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Allentown. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home
225 Elm Street, Emmaus
bachmankulikreinsmith.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019
