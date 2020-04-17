Home

William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000

Thomas John Keys


1942 - 2020
Thomas John Keys Obituary
Thomas John Keys
10/4/1942 - 4/8/2020
Thomas John Keys, 77, of Pocono Pines, died at home on April 8, 2020 of natural causes.
Born on October 4, 1942 in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Roy and Cecilia (McGovern) Keys, and brother of Charles Keys and Robert Keys, both deceased.
He was a Certified Public Accountant having worked for Sideman & Sideman in Philadelphia for many years.
Tom lived in Pocono Pines since 2008 having previously lived in Philadelphia, PA.
He was a much loved member of his family and will be sorely missed.
Surviving are his sister, Judith Wrightson of Croydon; and his sister-in-law, Helen Keys of Bel Air, MD. Tom is the beloved uncle of 11 nieces and nephews.
He was a long-time member of St. Thomas Church in Croydon; and loved reading, sports, cars and spending time with his family.
Due to current health issues, cremation was private and there will be no services at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital for Children.
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020
