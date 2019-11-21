|
Thomas M. Ward, Jr.
11/16/2019
Thomas M. Ward, Jr. 65, of Scotrun, PA passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019. He was the widower of Christine Ward who passed away in August 27, 2013. Born in Sellersville, PA he was the son of Thomas and Elizabeth (Nemeth) Ward. Thomas had resided in the Scotrun area for the past 14 years and prior to that in Bucks County, PA. He was a U.S. Marine who served in Vietnam. He was a laborer for most of his life.
Burial will take place in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.
