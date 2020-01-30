|
|
Thomas Michael Brady
01/28/2020
Thomas Michael Brady, 72, of Paradise Township, died January 28, 2020 with his wife, Debra, by his side at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono in East Stroudsburg. They were married 31 years.
Born in Orange, New Jersey and raised in Bayonne, New Jersey, he was a son of the late Thomas J. and Marian (Cassidy) Brady.
"Brady" graduated from St. Peter's Prep in 1965. He was a United States Army veteran serving from 1966-1969. He attended the former Newark College of Engineering. Brady was a retired professional with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and a former member of the Northeast Hazardous Waste Project, participating in numerous investigations and prosecutions of environmental polluters. He was a staunch environmentalist and conservationist who treasured clean water and clean air. Brady loved the flora and fauna of the Pocono Mountains. He was a well-known local resident travelling around town in his car with his dogs.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his brother, Donald Brady and his wife, Carol of Acton, Massachusetts; and dozens of in-laws, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews from all over the country. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three sons: Sean, Michael, and Larry Brady.
Burial will be private at the discretion of the family.
Brady was also preceded in death by his beloved rescue Huskies: Niki, Sasha, Dory, and Minx, and is survived by his beloved Nanook and Tavia. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Animal Welfare Society of Monroe (AWSOM) at PO Box 13, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 or to the Canadensis Veterinary Clinic at 2560 Route 390, Canadensis, PA 18325 who's staff cared so professionally and lovingly for his doggies over so many years.
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020