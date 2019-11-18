|
|
Thomas O. Bordigon
07/29/1939 - 11/17/2019
Thomas O. Bordigon, 80, of Stroud Township, died Sunday morning, November 17, 2019, while under hospice care in his home. He was the husband of Rosemary (Miller) Bordigon with whom he shared 42 years of marriage. Born on July 29, 1939 in Newark, NJ, he was the son of the late Otto and Ann (Smith) Bordigon and lived in Stroudsburg since 1967. He started working for PPL in June 1962 and transferred to Hazleton in May 1967. He was promoted to Area Operating Supervisor in 1967, first working on Phillips Street in Stroudsburg and then in 1983 was transferred to the new Tannersville building where he was promoted to Area Operating Manager. He retired January 1, 1995.
Tom was 46 year member of the Kiwanis Club of the Stroudsburgs, which included terms as past President and Lieutenant Governor. He was a three time recipient of the Pennsylvania Distinguished Kiwanian Award. Tom was most praised for his commitment and advisement to youth through groups such the East Stroudsburg High School South Key Club, Builders Club at J.T Lambert Intermediate School, K Club at J.M. Hill Elementary, and the Aktion Club for those young adults with special needs. He was also fifth and sixth grade girls basketball coach and seventh and eighth grade assistant girls basketball coach in the Stroudsburg School District. Tom was a devote member of The Church of St. Luke in Stroudsburg.
In addition to his wife, his surviving children include, Scott Thomas Bordigon and wife Jaime of Snydersville, Lisa Marie Garcia and husband Carmelo of Downington, and James Thomas Bordigon of Millersville, MD; two grandchildren, Emma Garcia and Macklin Garcia; and two sisters, Judith Zullo of Moorestown and Dayle Dudek of Lyndhurst, NJ.
The viewing will be on Saturday, November 23, from 8:30AM to 9:45AM at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10:00AM at The Church of St. Luke, 818 Main Street, Stroudsburg with Rev. Carmen Perry as celebrant. Burial will be at Stroudsburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made directly to the Bayada Hospice Foundation at 529 Seven Bridge Rd Suite 214, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 or The Church of St. Luke in Stroudsburg.
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019