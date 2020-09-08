1/
Thomas P. Lambert
1941 - 2020
Thomas P. Lambert, 79, of Stroudsburg, passed away on Sunday September 6, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Dianna L. (Henry) Lambert, they were married in 1963.
Born January 1, 1941, in East Stroudsburg, the son of the late Paul and Nina (Heckman) Lambert. He was a lifelong resident of Monroe County.
He was a member of the Stroudsburg United Methodist Church.
He worked as a Tool & Die Maker for 26 years for the former Shaw Plastic, until they closed, He then worked for the Stroudsburg School District first as a Bus Driver and then as a Custodian.
In addition to his wife, Thomas is survived by his sons, Scott Lambert of Stroudsburg; Patrick Lambert and his wife Jodi of Bethlehem; and his 2 grandchildren Brenna and Brock Lambert.
He is also survived by his sister Lois Carson of Stroudsburg, nieces and nephews; and his faithful dog Levi.
He was predeceased by his sister Barbara Miller.
As per Thomas's wishers, there will be no services at this time.
The Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home, 401 North 5th Street, Stroudsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home
401 North 5th Street, Stroudsburg
bensing-thomasfuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
